VIJAYAWADA: Fifty-three per cent of Polavaram project work has been completed till date, officials informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the 50th review meeting of the irrigation project on Monday. Naidu for the last one year has been reviewing the progress of the multipurpose project with officials apart from virtually inspecting and visiting the project site from time to time. He wants to complete the project by the end of 2018, the deadline set by the State government. The total expenditure incurred on the project up to December 31, 2017, is `12,915 crore.

From February 12 to June 7 this year, a state-wide awareness programme will be conducted on water conservation, called Jala Samrakshana Udyama Spoorthi. The programme will be held for the second time and will include inauguration of some priority projects as well as dissemination of knowledge about water conservation.

Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister that Pogonda Reservoir in West Godavari, Pedapalem Lift Irrigation Scheme, Chinasana Lift Irrigation Scheme, Owk Tunnel, Gorakallu Balancing Reservoir and Pulikanuma Lift Irrigation Scheme are ready for inauguration. Many of these projects can be inaugurated during the programme.