VIJAYAWADA: The officials Bemoaning the lack of allocations for various development programmes, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed heads of the departments to work out an action plan to get as many allocations as possible department wise. In a teleconference on ‘Neeru-Pragathi’, he asked the officials to prepare action plans for obtaining maximum allocations department wise to the state. Pointing out that Central government has allocated `55,000 crore for NREGA in the budget and allocated another `10,000 crore as a supplement, he asked the officials to ensure that out of that amount, Andhra Pradesh uses `7,000 crore on various labour intensive works.

Officials were also directed to ensure that man-days under NREGA in the State cross 23 crores. “Ensure that payment is made in time and in full,” he said and asked them to complete the watershed works by March. The Chief Minister said in the Union Budget `10,000 crore were allocated for white and blue revolution and directed the officials concerned to ensure the aquaculture sector and dairy sector in the State get maximum benefit by those allocations. Officials were also asked to focus on fodder and see that there is no shortage of it.

Agriculture department officials to draft plans for next Kharif from now itself to ensure optimum productivity and yield. Reviewing the progress of housing, he said only 56 per cent of the works taken up in the last fiscal were completed and wanted the officials to ensure that housing projects for current fiscal and the next fiscal are also completed in time. The Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the houses sanctioned for Hudhud cyclone victims still remaining incomplete. He pulled up the officials and asked them to complete them at the earliest.

