SRIKAKULAM: An LPG tanker bound to Odisha from Visakhapatnam overturned at Kojjiri Junction of Kaviti mandal in Srikakulam district on Tuesday morning, leading to leakage of gas. The incident triggered panic among the residents of the area.



According to the sources, the gas tanker overturned at around 5.30 am after the driver lost control of the tanker, causing the vehicle to swerve off the road. As the gas started leaking from the tanker, the panicked villagers alerted the police who rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic. As an immediate measure, the police called the fire tenders from Ichchapuram and Sompeta who sprayed water to prevent a fire from the gas tanker.

Meanwhile, a technical team of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) from Visakhapatnam reached the spot and controlled the leakage.

A case has been registered at Kaviti police station.