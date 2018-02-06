SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam Collectorate remained tense on Monday after tribal agitators set afire the protest camp erected by fishermen who have been staging a demonstration for the last 56 days demanding ST status. On December 2, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to include Valmiki and Boya communities in the ST list without affecting the reservation benefits of communities already accorded Scheduled Tribe status. But the government’s decision has not gone down well with tribal communities, which fear the move will act against their interests.

To air their concerns, around 20,000 tribals from across the district took out a massive rally from Ambedkar Junction to the Collectorate. At around 2 pm, the tribal protesters tried to lay siege the Collectorate, shouting slogans against the move to bestow ST status on Boya and Valmiki communities and venting out their anger on the fishermen. The agitators ransacked the protest camp set up by the fishermen at the Collectorate and broke chairs and tables before setting the tent on fire.

Police personnel deployed at the Collectorate in view of the rally brought the mob under control even as firefighters tamed the flames. Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy interacted with the protesters. “We will bring their demands to the notice of the government. Issues pertaining to the development of the tribal pockets will be sorted out soon,” he promised the protesters. The tribal agitators cleared the area after the Collector pacified them.

“We have successfully evacuated the protesting fishermen and quelled the mob. So far, no case has been registered. We will probe into the issue and the people who created the unrest during the rally will also be identified,” SP Trivikram Varma said. Meanwhile, district tribal JAC president V Yogi said a state level JAC involving tribal associations from all 13 districts would be constituted to deal with the issue.

“The move of the government to include more communities in the ST list will hamper the interests of the tribals. The government must withdraw the recommendations made to the Centre, else we will intensify the agitation. Tribal leaders from across the state will meet in Vizianagaram on February 16 to decide an action plan,” said V Yogi, adding that if necessary, the issue will be taken to the notice of the Centre by organising a protest in New Delhi.

Fishermen call for district bandh

Fishermen community leaders condemned the actions of the tribal protesters. “We have approached the police seeking action against the people who ransacked our protest camp at the collectorate. We have called for a district bandh on Wednesday,” fishermen committee convener Duda Sudhakar told TNIE.

Fishermen justified in seeking ST status: Pawan

Dubbing fishing communities’ demand for ST status as genuine, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the TDP must fulfil its poll promise of quota for fishermen.