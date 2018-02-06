GUNTUR: The Congress party took out a rally here on Monday demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for AP. Congress party senior leader and district in-charge Kanumuri Babi Raju led the rally at the Market Centre here. Addressing the party workers, he said both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan are fearing to face the BJP government over SCS. The Congress leader said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were given the promise of Special Status and everyone should fight for it, until the promise is fulfilled. He also came down heavily on the Centre for meagre budgetary allocations to Andhra Pradesh.

DCC president Mallikarjuna Rao pointed out that Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu had argued for Special Status to Andhra, when they were in the opposition during the time of the state’s bifurcation. He said that the BJP betrayed the people of AP by going back on the promise of granting special status. He demanded that the TDP and YSRC MPs to resign from their posts. He said that they will continue their stir in all mandals and Assembly constituencies in Guntur district till February 15.

He said that Congress is extending support to Left parties’ call for Andhra Pradesh bandh on February 8 against Union Budget.Ex-MLA Sk Mastan Vali, leaders V Srinivasa Reddy, E Rajasekhar, B Mallika, Alexander Sudhakar, Radha and other leaders participated.