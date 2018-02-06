RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM ; Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has urged Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to fight with the Centre and put more pressure on the NDA Government with the support of other parties for fulfilling the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation. He was speaking to reporters here on Monday. “For the last four years, Andhra Pradesh has been getting a raw deal at the hands of the Centre. The same was repeated in the Union Budget,” he said.

In fact, Naidu expressing concern over the injustice made to the State in the Budget is a positive sign. Naidu also asked TDP MPs to protest in Parliament against the injustice done to the State. However, the TDP would achieve nothing by party MPs storming into the well of Parliament, raising slogans,” Undavalli opined. Naidu should fight directly with the Centre to get at least something for the State, he said.

“If the TDP withdraws support to the BJP-led government, the NDA government will fall. Already, 10 MPs, including Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha, are against Modi. If TDP also joins the bandwagon, the BJP government will become a minority,” he claimed. In fact, Naidu is afraid of the Centre because of the old cases against him. It is evident from the comments of BJP MLC Somu Veerraju. “There is still a lot of scope for Naidu to display his fighting spirit. He has to take a plunge into direct action,” Undavalli said.

“It is pity to note that all the 25 MPs in our State are supporting the BJP-led government at the Centre. That is why our State is in such a bad situation,” he concluded.About ‘Modicare’, he asked how the Centre can declare that 40% of the cost should be borne by the State government without consulting them.