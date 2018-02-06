SANGAREDDY: The long-cherished “dream” of Kerala’s flamboyant businessman and jeweller Boby Chemmanur to be a jailbird brought him to Sangareddy fistrict of Telangana. The young tycoon who owns a chain of jewellery showrooms across South India and Middle East donned the robes of a convict and stayed behind the bars by taking part in the “Feel the Jail” programme.The programme was started by the Telangana Prisons department for people who want first-hand experience of jail life at the cost of `500 a day.

Boby Chemmanur came along with two of his friends to the Sangareddy Central Prison, the 220-year-old Colonial era jail that was recently converted into a museum. Speaking to the media, Boby said he had been curious about jail life for the past 15 years and wanted to experience the same.“I know many police officials in Kerala and have expressed my desire to them on many occasions to help me experience the jail life for a day. However, they told me it was possible only if I committed a crime.

Recently, I read a report in a newspaper about this programme at the Sangareddy old jail and immediately made my plans,” he said. Three of his friends, social activist Asheer Ali, yoga teacher Prashant and Vinoy, accompanied him to the jail. “All rules applicable to prisoners will hold good for you too,” Boby quoted the jail superintendent Santosh Rai as having said.