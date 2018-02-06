HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram, who is all set to float a new political party, is understood to be concentrating on the disgruntled leaders and workers in the ruling TRS in order to persuade them to join the proposed political out.According to sources, already the TJAC leadership has asked its district and mandal level leaders to prepare a list of such dissatisfied leaders in the TRS, who have become inactive in the ruling party.

Based on the list, the TJAC leadership will hold talks with the TRS members to join the new party, which is likely to be floated on March 10 with the name Telangana Jana Samithi.It is further learnt that Kodandaram has been in touch with some of the TRS MLAs, who are not happy with the functioning of the ruling party leadership.