KURNOOL: District Collector S Satyanarayana on Monday directed the officials to provide all facilities to devotees, who come to pay obeisance to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy during Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams to be held at Srisailam from February 6 to 16. The Collector along with SP Gopinath Jatti and Joint Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, reviewed arrangements for the 11-day annual temple fete. He directed the RTC officials to run adequate number of bus services to Srisailam from various places during Brahmotsavams for the convenience of pilgrims.

As many as 2,500 staff from various departments have been deployed at Srisailam to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. He asked the temple officials to concentrate on supply of drinking water, maintenance of sanitation and regulation of pilgrim rush in queue lines and at Pathala Ganga.The temple officials should prepare 10 lakh laddus for distribution of prasadam as lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Srisailam during the annual festival, he said.Srisailam temple Executive Officer N Bharath Gupta and other officials attended the review meeting.