NELLORE: YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy reiterated that Chandrababu Naidu and his party cannot distance themselves from the poor fund allocations made to AP in the Union Budget.

Addressing a gathering in Buchireddypalem of Nellore district on Monday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said, “TDP is part of NDA coalition and two ministers belonging to TDP were present when the Cabinet had given its nod to the budget before being presented in Parliament.”

The same was the case with earlier budgets presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Naidu should take the full responsibility for the State getting a raw deal in the budget and there is no way he can distance himself from the association as TDP is part of the NDA coalition, the Leader of the Opposition said.

“If my party comes to power with your blessings, we will ensure that a corporation each would be set up for the welfare of all forward castes as there are economically backward people in every caste, including Kammas, Reddys, Vysyas and Kshatriyas,” he said. The YSRC chief said apart from reimbursing fee of students pursuing professional courses, their mess charges would be paid. He also promised to deposit `15,000 in the accounts of mothers to enable them to send two children to school. He also promised to increase old age pension to `2,000 and reduce the age limit for the social security benefit to 45 years for those from weaker sections if his party was voted to power.