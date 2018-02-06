GUNTUR: Red chilli prices are shooting up at the Guntur chilli market yard, the biggest in the State and the country. On Monday, according to trade sources, the prices of all varieties shot up to record levels led by robust demand from stockists and exporters following reports of low output in the State.The price of Teja and Badiga varieties shot up to ₹11,000 a quintal. The remaining varieties are getting a price of Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per quintal.

According to farmer M Veera Reddy from Rompicherla in Guntur district, the prices have touched record levels due to two reasons: substantial slump in production in Kurnool and crop failure in Prakasam.

M Venkateswara Rao of Yadlapadu village in Chilakaluripet said that he had cultivated Badiga variety in two acres of farm land during 2016-17. He said that he stored the produce in cold storage and received good remuneration. He further said the State government offered Rs 1,500 additional support price per quintal last year to help chilli farmers.

He said that he had cultivated Teja variety in four acres of farm land and received four quintals in first yield and added that he is expecting 20 to 25 quintals in the next three yields. In Andhra Pradesh, due to lack of sufficient rains, the crop has slumped, pushing up the prices in Guntur, he said.

G Koteswara Rao, a trader, said he could not predict how long the uptrend would continue, but in general prices are likely to be high.

Market Yard secretary N Srinivasa Rao said with the season starting in the middle of January, the arrivals began to pick up at the market yard. On Monday, the arrivals shot up to 88,195 tikkies, the highest in the season. On an average, 70,000 tikkies arrive at the market.

The prices of varieties 334 stand at K5,200-K5,500 per quintal; 341 atK5,500-K6,000; No-5 at K5,000-K 5,200; No-273 at K6,000

This is the highest price commanded by the product in recent years, say trade sources

The prices of most varieties of chilli have shot up by K2,000 to K4,000 per quintal

India is among the leading producers of chilli in the world, along with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh

Andhra Pradesh accounts for more than 65 per cent of chilli production in the country

Of the 11 lakh tonnes produced in the country, 6.7 lakh tonnes is produced in AP alone