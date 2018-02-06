VIJAYAWADA: “There has been an unprecedented transformation of women, of late, in the society, thanks to the efforts of many social reformers,” said Nannapaneni Rajakumari, State Women Commission chairperson during the inauguration of the two-day festival for women, Taruni Tarangalu, at PB Siddhartha auditorium, here on Monday.Rajakumari however, admitted that in spite of the number of women achievers, in almost all walks of life, growing, crimes against women were also increasing and women themselves would have to take steps to make sure they were safe without depending on others.

“It is really happy to see large number of women from various organisations, parties, fields have come under one roof to celebrate Taruni Tarangalu. The number of women in various fields, such as education, jobs, science etc. has been growing day by day and their achievements are also going high. Even then, crime against women is also increasing. Women themselves have to be prepared for their safety, rather than depending on others,” she said.

The chief guest of the programme, city Police Commissioner, Gautam Sawang, said, “Women have better skill set than men; they are good at organising, managing, ... in every role. It is the women, who have taught us that with collective efforts, any problem can be solved. If any woman is facing a problem, she can approach Mahila Mithra to lodge a complaint and solve the problem. Mahila Mithra has been organising motivational and awareness programmes, so that women can come to the police stations and lodge complaints”.

He further said that the mobile app, 4th Lion, was designed for women and by dialling 100 they can get prompt assistance of police personnel, who would come to their rescue in minutes. He said that police support would be always there for programmes like Taruni Tarangalu and every woman should feel that the police department was there for her rescue. Former MP Chennupati Vidya, AP chief of the Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) Ramadevi, Ravi Saradha, one of the organisers of the programme and other eminent women of the city took part in the celebrations.