VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the comments of BJP MLC Somu Veerraju, TDP leaders, including R&B Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday lashed out at the saffron party leader and warned him against vilifying TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu. In wake of the BJP leader’s outburst at the booth-level party meeting in Kurnool on Sunday, where he levelled corruption charges against TDP and TDP chief, Roads and Building Minister Ayyanna Patrudu faulted Veerraju alleging that the latter is repeatedly making derogatory comments and levelling allegations against TDP leaders and the Chief Minister.

TDP activists staging a protest against

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju at the TDP

district office in Vijayawada on Monday

| Express

“Whenever we talk about the fulfilment of the promises made to the State by the Union government in the AP Reorganisation Act, some BJP leaders are resorting to jibes. It is not correct,” he said and asked the MLC to mind his language and think before levelling baseless allegations. Ayyanna Patrudu, while speaking to media in Narsipatnam, said if the BJP leader fails to mend his ways, the TDP leaders also know how to vent their anger in a more effective way. He said that the BJP leaders were levelling corruption charges related to various government welfare schemes without any evidence.

“Some BJP leaders are also making comments on Polavaram works without knowing about the progress of the project. Are they engineers? Do they have the expertise to comment on the technicalities of construction work? Without knowing the ground reality, how can they keep passing such comments on Polavaram which has been declared as a national project by the NDA government itself?” he asked.

TDP Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu and senior leader and MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad lambasted the BJP leader for his comments and said he is working as an agent of the YSRC. “He should remember that he become MLC because of the TDP’s largesse,” they said and warned such baseless allegations will not be tolerated. Another TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna questioned Veerraju if he ever criticised the YSRC party chief and wondered why is he acting as a member of that party. “Had he ever spoken against YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the ill-gotten he had amassed?” he demanded to know.

Meanwhile, Veerraju said the TDP, being a part of NDA government, should not criticise the Union Government openly. If there are any issues, they should be discussed internally. On the other hand, a few TDP supporters tried to force their way into Veerraju’s house, but were chased away by the police. TDP activists burnt the BJP leader in effigy in Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada.