VIJAYAWADA: Seeking justice to Andhra Pradesh, which was not given its due in the Union Budget, introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the ongoing session of Parliament, Telugu Desam Party MPs will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly. The same was discussed during their meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Monday, who informed them that he too would be attending the meeting with the PM.

Led by Union Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, the MPs, K Rammohan Naidu, Thota Narasimham and Nimmala Kistappa, met the Union Home Minister and held discussions for about 20 minutes. The Home Department is the nodal agency for the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act. It is learnt that the TDP MPs raised issues mostly concerning poor budgetary allocation to AP, delay in implementation of several provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and promises made on the floor of the House. Rajnath Singh told them that all the issues would be given their due attention. It should be noted here that during the TD Parliamentary Party meeting, Rajnath Singh called Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and assured him that all issues would be resolved.

Earlier, the MPs wanted to meet Arun Jaitley after 3 pm, but as the he was in Rajya Sabha, they could not meet him. Now, they are expected to meet him in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who has been in touch with them through teleconference, keeping track of the developments in Delhi, asked them to make the dissatisfaction of the people of AP over lack of fund allocation and delay in implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, known to all in Parliament and build up pressure on the Centre for a positive response. He is learnt to have told the MPs that there should not be any compromise with regard to AP interests. Earlier, the TDP MPs staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament, after Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. Holding placards with slogans like, “Save AP”, “Implement provisions of AP Reorganisation Act,” they raised slogans demanding Centre’s attention to AP interests.



TDP MPs also issued a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker under Rule 193 seeking discussion on AP Reorganisation Act implementation status in the House. Similarly, Congress leaders protested in the Rajya Sabha over the ‘injustice’ done to AP. Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao like before stood in the well near the Chairman’s podium holding a placard with the slogan, “Do Justice to Andhra Pradesh”. When his repeated appeals to the members to allow the proceedings in the House failed, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm. Later, Rao said he had issued a notice to the Chairman seeking short discussion over the status of AP Reorganisation Act.