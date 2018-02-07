VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has allocated `3,670 crore for different railway projects in the State in the Union budget 2018-19, according to South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Yadav said that the allocation made for the 2018-19 fiscal is about 8 per cent more than the previous year’s allocation of `3,406 crore. Listing out the major infrastructure projects sanctioned to the State, the SCR General Managers said `347.93 crore had been allocated for electrification of 385-km railway line in the State.

Proposals are made to conduct a survey for laying a new railway line between Kadapa - Guntakal - Bellary (AP and Karnataka), Vinod Kumar Yadav said. While `6.50 crore has been allocated for development of Minimum Essential Facilities for LHB coaches at Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, `6.61 crore for augmentation of Wagon depot capacity for Routine Overhauling of Freight Wagons at Vijayawada. Neighbouring states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu have been allocated `1,813 crore and 2,548 crore respectively.