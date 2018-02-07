HYDERABAD: Former minister and TDP MLC Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu, one of the contemporaries of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the yellow party, died at a corporate hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, while undergoing treatment for dengue fever.

The 71-year-old veteran politico, who was earlier college lecturer, entered politics when TDP founder N T Rama Rao had provided him an opportunity to serve people in 1983 soon after the inception of the party. Since then, Muddu Krishnama Naidu had been very active in politics. He has the history of serving as a minister several times and won six times as an MLA.

Muddu Krishnama Naidu was born on 9 June 1947 in Venkatramapuram village of Ramachandrapuram Mandal in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh to G Rama Naidu and G Rajamma. He graduated with B.Sc and holds master's degree in arts from Jabalpur University along with law degree.

Later, he started working as a lecturer in Arts and Science College in Pedanandipadu of Guntur district. When NTR floated the TDP in 1983, Muddu Krishnama took the political plunge.

When the then chief minister NTR was overthrown, Muddu Krishnama differed with Chandrababu Naidu and backed NTR.

After some differences with Chandrababu Naidu, Muddu Krishnama moved out of the TDP and joined the Congress Party. He won the election in 2004 on Congress Party ticket. Later in 2008, he again came back to TDP from Congress Party. He was again elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 2009 on TDP ticket. In 2014 elections, he lost to film actor and YSRC leader R K Roja from Nagari Assembly segment with a margin of 1,000 votes. Later, AP chief minister Naidu made him an MLC.

Muddu Krishanama is survived by his wife Saraswathi, two sons- Bhanu Prakash and Jagadish Chandra Prakash and a daughter Lavanya.

"My father Muddu Krishnama had been suffering from severe dengue fever for a couple of days. He was shifted from a hospital in Tirupathi to Hyderabad two days ago for better care, as his BP and blood sugar levels were abnormal. But due to high dengue fever and multi-organ failure, things have gone out of control," the departed leader's son Jagadish said.

Muddu Krishnama's last rites will be performed at his native Venkatramapuram village in Chittoor district.