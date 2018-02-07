VIJAYAWADA: The private bill introduced by Congress Rajya Sabha member K V P Ramachandra Rao’s seeking legal sanctity for the Special Package announced by the NDA government to Andhra Pradesh, was returned by the Upper House, stating that the bill was in the nature of a money bill under Article 110 of the Constitution.Meanwhile, KVP’s queries on AP’s public debt and the proposed disinvestment of Dredging Corporation of India received answers from the Union Ministry of Finance KVP’s question on AP’s debt burdenHave the net borrowings of Andhra Pradesh increased manifold in the last three years

Union Minister of State for Finance: Yes. AP’s net borrowings have increased from J17,851 cr in 2015-16 to J23,794cr in 2017-18

What is the state’s total outstanding public debt and other liabilities

The total public debt of AP as of 2017-18 is Rs 2,16,026.58 crore.

On disinvestment of Dredging Corporation of India (DCI)

Is it a fact that DCI employees are strongly opposing disinvestment?

FM’s reply: Yes.

Why has government decided to off-load its stake in DCI, which has good brand value and market capitalisation?

CCEA has ‘in-principle’ approved strategic disinvestment of DCI based on the recommendations of the NITI Ayog.