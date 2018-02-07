BJP activists take out a rally in protest against the statements of TDP leaders on MLC Somu Veerraju in Guntur on Tuesday | Express

GUNTUR: BJP leaders and activists took out a rally here on Tuesday wearing black badges in protest against the statements of TDP leaders on BJP national executive member and MLC Somu Veerraju. On Monday, TDP activists had staged protests and burnt Veerraju in effigy at various places in the State after the latter levelled corruption charges against the TDP and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the protest, BJP leaders said the Union government had sanctioned huge amount of funds for various projects in the State including new capital city of Amaravati in the last four years. They alleged that the TDP, for shunning alliance with the saffron party, was defaming its ally in the name of poor allocations to the State in the Union Budget.

BJP Guntur urban president Ammisetty Anjaneyulu targeted TDP leaders and said Somu Veerraju had only expressed his views on the functioning of the State government. The MLC had also questioned the practice of labelling Central schemes as AP government schemes and asked about Polavaram allocations.