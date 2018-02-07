VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) illegally allotted land to a person in Amaravati, it has surfaced, putting several officials in the spot. A committee was on Tuesday constituted to identify erring officials after CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar admitted to the involvement of people in his team.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials not to spare anyone involved and sought a report on the matter before the weekly CRDA review meeting.

The issue came to light when Guntur resident Pathan Gows Khan put on sale land in Mandadam village he obtained from the CRDA as a returnable Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) plot. When the prospective buyer approached the CRDA to verify link documents pertaining to the land, it was found that there was no trace of any record. Sources in the know told TNIE that Khan had illegally obtained 1,450 sq yards by creating fake documents.

“There are few lands in the capital region registered under ‘others’ category. Documents were created stating that 1.77 acres of one such piece of land was pooled under LPS in January, 2017. Three returnable plots -- commercial, residential and a villa -- were given to Khan in May, 2017 through lottery system,” a source explained. He added that Khan had already sold the commercial plot.

“It was when he tried to sell the residential plot that evidence of foul play emerged. Cherukuri Sreedhar explained that prima facie it appeared that a computer operator from the CRDA’s Thullur office was involved in the wrongdoing. “The committee, headed by additional commissioner of CRDA Shan Mohan, will find out who all are involved. We will see if the fraud was committed under someone’s supervision or if someone had directed the computer operator,” Sreedhar said, quickly adding, “We have already filed a criminal case against the people involved. We will take action against anybody who is proved guilty.”

He said the committee would also look into the issue of how the CRDA had been paying monthly pension to Khan. When asked if more such irregularities were likely, Sreedhar replied in the negative.“We have a robust system and all the details are put in public domain. Regarding the assigned lands, allotment is done only after the Collector, who is a competent authority, checks the documents,” Sreedhar said.