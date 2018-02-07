HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the principal secretary to the endowments department of AP government, TTD executive officer and Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel managing director, asking them to file counter affidavits on a PIL which sought an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the TV channel which is under the control of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The bench also issued notice to SVBC chief executive officer AV Narasimha Rao to respond.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi passed this order on the PIL filed by P Naveen Kumar Reddy of Chittoor district, seeking directions to the AP government and the TTD to take appropriate action on the representation made by him in November last year.The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the authorities concerned had failed to take action against the channel’s CEO for the alleged irregularities committed in the management of the affairs of SVBC. In fact, the appointment of Narasimhara Rao as CEO itself was illegal. The tenure of the CEO expired in September 2016 but he was being continued illegally.