VISAKHAPATNAM: Girijana Ikya Vedika national member Vivek Vinayak on Wednesday asked actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to withdraw his statements supporting ST status to the fishermen community. He also warned that if Jana Sena party chief does not take his words back, they won't hesitate to call out protests throughout the state.

He also called the tribal communities for Vizag agency bandh on February 21.

Speaking to the media, Vivek Vinayak along with members of tribal welfare and other tribal communities said that on February 11, there would be a meeting with all the tribal leaders of the state in Visakhapatnam to discuss their plan of action to take up the present situation.

From February 12, there would be a programme "Giri Deekshalu" creating awareness about the situation to tribals in agency areas of the state. On February 15, effigies of Pawan Kalyan would be burnt across various places by the tribal leaders and on February 19, tribal organisations will obstruct Pawan Kalyan's scheduled visit to Srikakulam on February 21, he said.

The tribal leaders also alleged that Pawan Kalyan had extended his support only with the intention of political mileage. They said he had never visited a tribal village to know their issues and such comments by Kalyan would definitely create differences between tribals and fishermen communities.