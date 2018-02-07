GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has started collection of dry and wet waste through Real-Time Monitoring System (RTMS) on an experimental basis in the city.The government after noticing the lapses during the house-to-house garbage collection, has now decided to monitor the collection of waste through RTMS by allotting numbers to each and every house in the city.

The GMC selected 34th division on Saibaba Road at Vidya Nagar and deployed 18 push carts to collect dry and wet waste from the households. The GMC deputed two workers for every push cart and fixed target to collect dry and wet waste from 250 houses. The GMC will allot a number to every house on a plastic plate in the select areas and the sanitary workers would show the micropocket sensor to the number for recording time and other details.

RTMS automatically records the time and details of collection of waste from houses and the number of houses the worker has covered to collect garbage. The information will be directly sent to command control room at the GMC main office.GMC sanitary inspector Ch Srinivasa Rao said the GMC allotted numbers to 5,400 houses in Vidya Nagar and deputed 36 workers to collect dry and wet waste from households through 18 push carts. MHO Ch Sobha Rani said that the sensor system would help them keep track of workers. GMC chief Ch Anuradha instructed the sanitary workers to collect dry and wet waste from every household without fail to keep the city clean.