VISAKHAPATNAM: D Satish, a sailor from Visakahapatnam, who was among the 22 Indians onboard a merchant ship that had gone missing in the waters off West Africa on February 1 gets a new lease of life as the pirates who had hijacked the ship released it after reportedly taken a ransom on Tuesday. Hong Kong-based ship management company, Anglo-Eastern, had appointed 22 Indian sailors on a Gasoline carrier ship. Later on February 2, the company through a tweet revealed that “We regret that contacts have been lost with our AE-managed MT Marine Express while at Cotonou, Benin. The last contact was on Feb 1. Authorities have been alerted and are responding. Our top priority is the safety of the crew, whose families have been contacted.’’ With this, the Satish family plunged into grief.

The Satish family said that last time, he contacted his family and wife on February 1 through e-mail saying he would call back after few hours. The next day, the family members informed that the ship had gone missing. Then, Satish’s father G Krishna approached Vizag MP K Haribabu who wrote a letter to External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj urging her to take appropriate action to rescue the crew. The minister immediately responded and informed through twitter that they were making all-out efforts in coordination with Nigerian and Benin naval authorities to trace the missing ship.

However, the anxious moments of the family ended when External Affairs Ministry informed them about the release of ship on Tuesday. The company informed that the hijacked ship is now back under the command of captain & crew. All crew members are reported to be safe, well and the cargo intact. “We thank you all for your well wishes,” said Sushma Swaraj who also thanked Nigeria & Benin governments.