VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to allocate 3 to 8 acres of land in Amaravati to eight schools of national and international repute. A group of ministers which met on Tuesday also decided to serve notices to the organisations which did not start construction even after allotting lands.In a press meet held at the Secretariat, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao said land has been given to Chinmaya Mission International School, Scottish High International School, Ryan International School, Podar Educational Institute, Glendale Academy, Heritage Experimental Learning School, Sadbhavana World School and Global Indian International School.

“We have decided to allot 3 to 8 acres of land to residential and day scholar schools. We have also decided to give land to CBI, IGNOU, Indian Army, Videsh Bhavan, State Forensic Science Laboratory, Indian Meteorological Department and Bharat Petroleum,” he said.He further added that lands have been allotted only after careful examination of proposals. “Since the land rates have tremendously gone up, we are giving lands only after careful scrutiny. For the firms which have not started any development works even after the government gave land, we will serve them with notices that we would cancel the allocation if they don’t start the works in a stipulated time,” the Minister said.

In another group of ministers meeting, it was decided to hike the salaries of contract employees in health and medical department by 50 percent. Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, in a press briefing, said that the contract workers drawing less than `12,000 salary per month will be given a 50 percent raise.”While this will benefit 9,325 employees, it will incur a burden of `219.24 crore on the state exchequer,” he said.

He further said that arrears pertaining to the stipend of PG and PG diploma students will be cleared soon. The decisions taken by the group of ministers will be ratified in the next Cabinet meeting.