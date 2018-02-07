NELLORE: Dubbing the four-year rule of the Chandrababu Naidu government as a total sell-out, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that people should decide as to what type of leader do they need -- one who forgets people after elections or the one who keeps his promises.Addressing a large gathering as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Sangam in Nellore on Tuesday, Jagan said, “Chandrababu Naidu has been talking of development, but what he has done during the past four years is a total sell out as he has mortgaged Special Category Status (SCS) for his personal gains and has breached every promise he had made.”

The Leader of Opposition said development should reflect the increased standard of living of people, but all sections are betrayed with RTC charges, power charges, petrol charges going up, Public Distribution System (PDS) reducing to an outlet supplying just rice and not the remaining essential commodities as Chandrababu Naidu has been siding with middlemen and corporates to sell the produce, farmers not getting MSP even for a single crop.

He said 1.42 lakh jobs were lying vacant and the State Public Service Commission was not conducting any exam for filling up the vacancies, he said. Though five reservoirs were planned in the uplands of Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, nothing has moved forward during the past four years, he alleged.

With regard to Special Category Status, YSRC party chief said Chandrababu Naidu has mortgaged it for his personal gains and people are deprived of the jobs that would have come with the SCS. He said Aarogyasri scheme has been punctured and patients are being faced with many hardships. Naidu will come again and promise moon but use your discretion in electing the next government, he advised.

“When our government comes to power with your blessings, the Navaratnas would benefit all sections of the society. Farmers would be given nine-hour free power, besides interest-free loans and an advance of `12,500 ahead of the sowing season, free borewells and funds for checking price fluctuations and to rescue farmers during natural calamities,” he promised.