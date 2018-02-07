GUNTUR: New Delhi-based National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) is starting a training programme on coastal community resilience from February 7 to 9 at NIDM Southern campus, Bapatla in Guntur district. The NIDM is imparting training and organising capacity-building programmes to tackle natural and human-induced disasters. The institution will also help develop database on disaster management.

The first training programme on psychosocial care in disasters was started on February 5 and it will continue till February 9. Chakrapani, Director General, AP HRD Institute & Ex-officio Secretary to Government, GAD, AP inaugurated the training programme on Monday. Experts from NIDM New Delhi, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and BITS Pilani- Hyderabad are also participating in the training programme.

The NIDM had already started construction works for setting up its training academy in Guntur district two years ago. Once after completion, the institute will train personnel of the NDRF and SDMA.

The NIDM will train personnel on various disaster risk management methods. Training will be imparted to NDRF and SDRF personnel on rescue operations and life-saving techniques during natural calamities such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones, chemical, biological and radiological emergencies, landslides and other disasters. It may be mentioned here that as per the Centre’s initiative, AP government has identified land in Guntur district for establishing NIDM. The disaster management institute has been sanctioned to AP as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.