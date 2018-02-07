GUNTUR: In a move that will instil confidence in the minds of travellers, display cards with details of auto-rickshaw drivers, such as his name, mobile number, address, Aadhaar, licence particulars and mobile number of traffic police, will be displayed in the vehicles. The public can make note of the numbers and lodge complaints, if any, with the respective authorities for action. Distributing the identity cards in Guntur, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that the move would help them keep a comprehensive database of all auto-rickshaw drivers in the city and address various security concerns of passengers.

“Of late, security of people, especially women, in cities has become a big concern in the wake of several untoward incidents. The identity cards will address such issues to some extent by helping the passengers in knowing the drivers’ details and lodge complaints in case of problems,” he said.The drivers had been instructed not to remove the stickers at any cost. Non-display of display cards would invite fine, Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said.

Traffic DSP Ch Papa Rao has asked auto drivers to act responsibly in the society and reflect the culture and customs of the city. He also asked auto drivers to maintain traffic discipline. He called upon auto drivers to adhere to traffic rules and put in their best efforts to ensure quality service to people. He also said that they were contemplating the inclusion of GPS system to note down the vehicular movement of public transport.

Display cards mandatory

The information will be displayed on a laminated card in a prominent manner in the vehicle

Passengers can note down the name and address of the driver, vehicle registration number and complain to the police or the Transport Department, in case of any harassment or misbehaviour by the driver

All for the safety

The display cards will bear the signatures of the police and Transport Department officials

The cards aim to offer information required to improve safety of passengers

There have been complaints that auto drivers have been collecting exorbitant fares

Harassment of passengers by drivers expected to come down