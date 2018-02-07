VIJAYAWADA: The re-investigation into the sensational Ayesha Meera murder case began on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials questioned college officials and a few persons residing near the hostel where she was murdered. The SIT members visited Nimra College around 12 am and later inspected the hostel where Ayesha Meera was found dead in a pool of blood. They recorded the statements of both college authorities and neighbours of the hostel.

On the intervening night of December 26-27, 2007, 17-year-old B Pharmacy student Syed Ayesha Meera was killed by unknown persons in her hostel room in Jupudi village near Ibrahimpatnam.The High Court in April 2017 had acquitted P Satyam Babu, who was convicted by the district and sessions court and awarded life sentence. Terming Satyam “innocent”, a Bench of the High Court acquitted him and pulled up the police and ordered for reinvestigation. The High Court had also directed the State government to take action against the police officials who investigated the case.

After the HC verdict, then DGP N Sambasiva Rao constituted a four-member special team with Vizag range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ch Srikanth as head. The High Court had clearly mentioned that the reinvestigation must be done under its purview and that the first report must be submitted by the SIT by April 28. “ A report will be submitted before the court as directed by it. The probe will be conducted in a fair manner,” said an SIT official.