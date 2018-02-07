GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at Yerrabalem village in Guntur district on Wednesday. District collector K Sasidhar instructed the officials to make tight security arrangements at the venue. Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao deployed additional police force to maintain law and order.

The State government allocated 150 acres of land in the capital region to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. The varsity is constructing buildings for engineering and management courses in the first phase at a cost of `150 crore. The classes are likely to start in August. A medical college and a superspecialty hospital will come up in the second phase.

