HYDERABAD: Making it clear to the authorities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that the hotel lease tendering process be completed at the earliest, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the TTD executive officer to place full details before the court regarding the steps taken against the erring hoteliers who were exploiting the pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

“So far, how many raids have been conducted by the vigilance and task force officials on hotels and canteens, how many violations identified and what action has been taken against those who indulged in such violations? Place all these details before the court,” the bench told the TTD. The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by Parihara Seva Samithi, represented by its founder-president Bharadwaja Chakrapani, seeking direction to the TTD authorities to take steps to curb illegal activities of the hoteliers.

The petitioner had earlier sought action against TTD officials who were allegedly indulging in irregularities, particularly in respect of tenders relating to shops. TTD counsel Sivaraju Srinivas told the court that a new software would be employed shortly to receive complaints from pilgrims and others.

When petitioner’s counsel Chandramouli pointed out that some hotels were still running though their lease period expired, the bench asked the TTD authorities to tell the reason for allowing such hotels to continue to operate and also for the delay in conducting a fresh auction. In reply, the TTD counsel submitted that officials had already taken steps to call for tenders. When the petitioner’s counsel brought to the court’s notice that the hotel managements were not issuing bills for the food items ordered by the public, the bench took a serious view of non-issuance of bills.

Housing schemes: HC ask AP to file counter affidavit

Hyderabad: Asking reasons for the delay in issuance of pattas to the identified beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing scheme, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the AP government to file counter affidavit in a PIL seeking directions to the authorities to forthwith act upon to finalise the distribution of houses and lands to the homeless and extend financial support for constructing houses. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by MLA Y Visweswar Reddy of Uravakonda segment in Anantapur district. The counsel for the petitioner submitted sought intervention of court.

HC seeks detailed report on treasure hunt at Kurnool fort

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the AP govt to file a detailed counter affidavit on the excavation works taken up by the officials for hidden treasure in the historical place of Chennampalli Fort in Kurnool district. The bench was dealing with a PIL. The government counsel told the court that earlier some unidentified persons have resorted to digging works in the Fort, and after preventing them the mining department officials took up the excavation works with prior permission from the district collector. The officials have found some minor minerals at the place. The bench asked the government counsel to tell about the law which permits such excavation.