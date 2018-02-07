VIJAYAWADA: Stating that his government respects the sentiments of all religions, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that ‘Surya Aradhana’ programme was organised only to harness solar energy for health benefits. He was referring to the reservations expressed by the Muslim community members when the State government issued an order appealing to all religions to take part in the State-sponsored programme.

Speaking after meeting the representatives from Majlis Ulama Val Aimma, who raised objection to Surya Namaskar being performed by Muslims, on Tuesday, the CM said, “My only intention is to tap the benefits we would get through salutations to the Sun God. My government respects the views of every community and it does not have any other intentions,” he said.

When the representatives requested the CM to enhance the compensation to Mohammed Farooq, the muezzin who was killed in Rajamahendravaram, the CM directed the officials to give Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family members as compensation as against the earlier announced `5 lakh.The community members also requested Naidu to provide assistance for installing CCTV cameras in mosques across the State to which the CM responded positively. They have also discussed issues regarding the Central Madrasa Board.MLC Shariff Mohammed Ahmed and Muslim Joint Action Committee convenor Sheikh Muneer Ahmed were among the members who met the CM.

CM releases Mana Telugu Peddalu book

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a book “Mana Telugu Peddalu” written by Additional director of Information and Public Relations Malladi Krishnanand on Tuesday. Praising the efforts of Krishnanand, the Chief Minister said that the book comprises details of 241 Telugu stalwarts which will be inspirational to younger generations. He called upon people to follow the ideals of eminent people. Congratulating the writer, I&PR Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said the autobiographies of great people will be more useful for the present generation. Information and Public Relations Department Commissioner S Venkateswar is also present.