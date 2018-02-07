GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) has conducted a one-day workshop on design thinking in association with Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell (IEDC) at its campus in Nambur of Guntur district on Tuesday. Around 100 students and faculty from various engineering colleges in coastal districts attended the workshop.Speaking on the occasion, VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar said that their institute recently got a certificate of appointment to act as a Venture Development Center (VDC) of International Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (i2ee), an initiative of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in partnership with Northeastern University, Boston, USA.

Principal Dr. Y Mallikarjuna Reddy asked the students to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

Northeastern University Advisor Krishna Nangegadda, VVIT secretary S Badari Prasad, joint secretary M Srikrishna Dean professor N Kumaraswamy, Venture Development Center coordinator Dr. KVLS Sekhar and others were present.