VIJAYAWADA: In the third phase of the AP Janmabhoomi initiative, 204 government schools are set to get digital classrooms in the next three months. Krishna and Guntur districts will be the major beneficiaries in this round, with over 100 digital classrooms being established there.According to a press release, the representatives of the initiative said that 64 schools in Krishna district and 37 in Guntur district have been identified for establishing the digital classrooms. About 103 more classrooms will be digitised in the other 11 districts, they said. “Our objective is to make NRIs an integral part of the development of the State. About 2,400 schools have been digitised since October, 2016 and we plan to get 2,400 more ready by the end of this year,” the representatives said.

The state-wide digitisation drive is aimed at bridging the digital divide and maximising the potential of Information and Communication Technology.“It is not just for the benefit of the poor students, but there is renewed interest among the NRIs to do something for their place of birth and (for) the schools where they have spent their childhood,” Jayaram Komati, the special representative to the State government in North America said.