VIJAYAWADA: TDP will be taking out protest rallies across the State, in every mandal, assembly constituency and district on Thursday to extend support to the party MPs who are protesting inside and outside Parliament.The decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday evening and the same was conveyed to the party rank and file by the party state president K Kala Venkata Rao. On the other hand, TDP MPs will continue their protest against the injustice meted out to the State in Parliament and outside on Thursday. On Wednesday, the TDP MPs continued their protest inside and outside Parliament, demanding the Centre to implement provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and Promises made to the State on the floor of the House.

However, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech in the Lok Sabha, TDP MPs who were protesting in the Well holding placards with slogans ‘do justice to AP’, withdrew their protest and went back to their respective seats. It is learned that the Speaker had warned them thrice and they said to uphold the dignity and decorum of the house during Motion of Thanks, speech by the Prime Minister they withdrew their protest, albeit temporarily.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar reportedly called up Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, requesting him to direct the MPs to withdraw protest during the Prime Minister’s speech.However, when there was no mention of any issues that the State was looking for in the Prime Minister’s speech, the TDP MPs re-launched their protest in both the houses of Parliament. In the Rajya Sabha, when TDP member CM Ramesh insisted for discussion on the status of the AP Reorganisation Act, he was repeatedly asked by deputy chairman PJ Kurien to go back and when he did not heed to the demand, Kurien citing the rulebook asked him to go out of the house, following which the House got adjourned.

Speaking to newsmen outside Parliament, Ramesh said they will not back down and will continue their protest untill justice is done to Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, TDP MP Galla Jayadev did not mince words in the Lok Sabha to criticise the NDA government for not implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and keeping the promises made to the State. “The five crore people of AP demand an explanation from Finance Minister. Special Package was announced in lieu of special status. We believed you. We are an ally. We fought together. We trusted you and maintained alliance dharma four years and five budgets. Repeated assurance and asked for patience, but there is no time. This is last full budget and last chance to fulfil your assurances,” said.

Jayadev said NDA might be having numbers in the Lok Sabha to render the TDP irrelevant, but reminded that elections are fast approaching and it will be challenging going on the current trend. “Let me remind you when the assurances made to your ally are not fulfilled what message does it send to your other allies or potential allies you are considering,” he said. He said allies are feeling neglected and humiliated. He said some BJP leaders are trying to convince the Prime Minister that BJP can grow in Andhra Pradesh by breaking promises and weakening TDP, but the similar advice of given to the then Congress and result was there was everyone to see. He also attacked the BJP and YSRC and their supposed efforts for partnership.

He said there are 19 items in the Reorganisation Act that were not fulfilled. He questioned where were those provisions in the budget and also questioned about the special package. He said the Central Government cannot take the patience of AP granted. Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu, who held a teleconference with his party MPs before the commencement of Parliament on Wednesday, asked them to continue their protest, even if they get suspended.

He said today, they had succeeded in making Andhra Pradesh problems as a national agenda and made the people of the entire country take notice of injustice done to the State. It needs to be taken to its logical conclusion, he told MPs.Stating that there will be no compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of the State, Chandrababu Naidu said during bifurcation, for six months, they opposed injustice being done to the State, even when the number of party MPs was less.

They did what they did and people did what they did, he reminded and added any party has to act according to the people’s sentiments. Taking exception to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s anger on TDP MPs, Chandrababu Naidu asked why Kharge failed to question the injustice done to AP. Pointing out that there are only two more days for the ongoing budget session, he wanted the MPs to increase the pressure on the Central Government and demand for concrete commitments to Andhra Pradesh.

He wanted the Centre to address the dissatisfaction of the people of AP, review the implementation of the provisions in AP Reorganisation Act, fulfil the assurances given by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the floor of the House and special package announced by the Finance Minister in lieu of the special category status. He wanted two hours discussion on those issues.

Why are you silent, Jagan asks Naidu

Nellore: YSRC party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy questioned the silence of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu even after the injustice was done to the state in the Union budget. Addressing a public gathering in Nellore district, he said though it is five days since the Union Budget was presented, Chandrababu Naidu did not come out in the open to announce his stand but was only confined to leaking views through his friendly media. Later interacting with minorities, he charged the TDP government of neglecting the minorities. “Naidu in his Party manifesto has promised to provide free education to minorities from KG to PG besides providing working capital to Muslim traders and starting an Islamic Bank and did not fulfill a single poll promise.”