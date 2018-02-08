VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, came to a standstill after political parties protesting against the low allocation of funds for the state in the Union Budget and the non-implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act called for a state bandh.

Educational institutions across the state remained closed till afternoon, APSRTC buses did not operate and commercial establishments were closed voluntarily. Petrol bunks, too, did on function and in Srikakulam district, theatres were shut down.

Political parties took out rallies and staged demonstrations across the state. TDP leaders gathered at Dharna Chowk, SRR college, NTR Circle and other junctions in the city to express solidarity with their party MPs who have been protesting in the Parliament.

They said that the BJP’s step-motherly treatment has angered the people of AP. Minister Kollu Ravindra sat on the road. Bonda Uma, Gadde Rammohan Rao, and other leaders said that the BJP is cheating the people of the State and demanded immediate justice under ‘Save Andhra’ campaign.

In Vijayawada, SFI leaders staged a bare-torso rally from Lenin Centre to Dharna Chowk, demanding the implementation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act. They carried pots filled with soil and water, as a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture during the Amaravati foundation ceremony.

They demanded the state be given the special category status as it will help in the creation of jobs. They also demanded the resignation of MPs to mount pressure on the Union Government.

YSRC leaders also participated in the protest. Former minister K Parthasarathy, city working president Malladi Vishnu and others said that the state government has failed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act in the last four years.

CPM, CPI (ML) and other Left trade unions took out a rally from Lenin Centre, NTR Circle, and other areas and staged a sit-down on the road at All India Radio office.

City leaders Ch Babu Rao, Donepudi Shankar, Donepudi Kasinath and others said that left parties will continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA until they stop meting out injustice to Andhra Pradesh.

Film critic Kathi Mahesh also participated in the dharna held at Lenin Centre. He said that the Union govt has neglected AP due to the inactive TDP state government.

Mahesh said he is ready to participate in the fight against the Union govt if Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan comes to the fore and leads the fight.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation also expressed their support to the state-wide bandh by putting on black badges.

YSRC MLA A Ramakrishna and others along with Left party leaders participated in protests in Guntur district and decried injustice done to the state. In Anantapur district, Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha led the protest rally condemning the injustice done to the state in Union Budget.

In Visakhapatnam and few other places, protesters were seen playing Kabadi on the roads as a mark of protest. In Nellore, Srikakulam, West Godavari and few other places, leaders of different opposition parties including Congress, YSRC party, CPM, CPI were house arrested by police expecting trouble. In West Godavari and Nellore district, some of the Left party activists were taken into custody and later released.

Meanwhile, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is visiting Dubai, took stock of the situation in the state in wake of the State Bandh and asked the higher officials and district collectors, superintendents of police to ensure that there is no untoward incident and the Bandh passes off peacefully.

Naidu directed them to ensure, people are not subjected to any inconvenience and arrange for food and water to those passengers from other states, passing through or coming to the state but got stranded at bus stations due to Bandh. He asked the police department to cooperate with those staging bandh peacefully and respect the sentiments of the people. He described the State Bandh as people of the state extending solidarity to the TDP MPs protesting in and out of the Parliament for seeking justice to the state.