ELURU: Chalasani Srinivas, convener of Special Category Status and Vibhajana Hamila Sadhana Samiti, has called on the Andhra Pradesh MPs to stage dharna in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in the national capital in protest against the injustice done to the State in the Union Budget. He also called upon Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to extend support to the bandh called by Opposition parties on February 8.

Addressing media-persons here on Wednesday, Chalasani said that there was no use of “resignation drama” of State MPs.The samiti convener said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allocated nothing in the budget and announced that the Centre would fulfil all the promises made to the State. “They betrayed the Telugu people, particularly Andhra Pradesh. In the Union budget, the Finance Minister has allocated Rs.3,670 crore for Railway projects in AP. As for Telangana, it has allotted Rs.18,014 crore. Maharashtra got Rs.56,600 crore and poll-bound Karnataka has been given Rs.21,000 crore in the budget,” he stated.

He said that Uttar Pradesh got Rs.30,000 crore in the budget. He lamented that Chandrababu Naidu did not recognise the betrayal of Narendra Modi. “His (Naidu’s) blood was boiling, even then he did not get anything from the Centre. This shows his incapability and inefficiency.”The Samiti convener said that the TDP had forgotten the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act and was begging for package from the Centre over the last three-and-a-half-years. He urged the State MPs to take up the agitation in front of Modi’s residence in Delhi and ensure funds are allocated in an vote-on-account at least. “If the MPs don’t get assurances fulfilled, they will remain as traitors of the State,” he said.

He called on the people to participate in the State Bandh on February 8 and urged the Chief Minister to participate in the bandh to protect the rights and self-esteem of the people. He also called on cine stars Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and others to come on to the roads to get funds for the State development, just like the case of Tamil Nadu. The Samiti district president MBS Sarma, CPI district secretary Dega Prabhakar, AITUC city secretary K Krishnamacharyulu, AIYF secretary Uppuluri Hemasankar, CPI city president Puppala Kannababu, Mahila Samakhya district secretary Gaala Sarada participated in the media conference.