VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Finance Secretary Ravi Chandra and Finance Advisor Kutumba Rao met officials of Union Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed about the expenditures of the State, fiscal deficit and special package announced by the Centre in lieu of the Special Category Status.

The discussion, which went on for hours, will continue on Thursday. Recently, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised Andhra Pradesh government to work out a new formula and look for other options for getting more funds to the State. Jaitley had also invited the State finance officials to Delhi to discuss the issue.

Issues like special package, fiscal deficit and a few more grants and allocations that were promised to the State were discussed in the meeting.Earlier, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Jaitley agreed that there has been a delay with regard to EAP as the projects must be approved by external funding agencies such as the World Bank and JICA, which is time-consuming. In fact, CM Naidu had written to Jaitley to grant funds through NABARD. However, the Centre opposed to the idea.

“From afternoon, we were discussing about the financial condition of the State. Tomorrow, we will hold further discussions with the Finance Ministry officials on the matter. We came here to finalise all the allocations from the Centre,” Kutumba Rao said.