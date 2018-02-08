VIJAYAWADA: Referring to the land scam that surfaced in the CRDA, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has told the Capital farmers not to worry as their lands were safe with the government.Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Minister said that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the scam. He said, any official, irrespective of cadre, would be punished, if found guilty.

The Minister earlier inspected the ongoing infrastructure works in the Capital region and expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow progress of works. He directed the officials to inspect the works thrice a week, from hereon and added that he would personally inspect the works on a weekly basis. Narayana said that out of the 34 roads being laid in the capital region, 24 would reach the final stage by the end of July. “The tenders for the remaining 10 roads will be finalised soon. We will also take up the works related to bridges that would connect the villages after the conclusion of road works,” he said.

He also said that infrastructure development of the returnable plots had also begun.

“We told the farmers that we would return the developed plots within three years of taking their lands under Land Pooling Scheme. To keep up with the promise, we will finish the works by December, 2018,” he said.