VISAKHAPATNAM: The much-hyped heli-tourism project of the coastal city has been put on hold temporarily due to lack of demand for the service. Officials have decided to run the programme only during holiday seasons and events such as Visakha Utsav. The price of the ticket —`2,500 for a 10-minute ride — is one of the major reasons why only a few people are coming forward to avail the service.

After a delay of over a year, the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) and the Tourism Department officially launched heli-tourism services in December.

The VUDA constructed the helipad at Rushikonda to operate choppers on a continuous basis. The service received good response from tourists when it was started during Visakha Utsav 2017. However, a couple of days later, the venture had much fewer takers.The chopper service has covered Rushikonda, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, RK Beach and Kailsagiri.

The rate proved to be a dampener for the public and the lack of advertisements was also problematic. “During the holiday season, the response was very good. Tourists from other areas were interested in flying above the coastal stretch with lush green hills. But as only a few people are availing the service, the department has decided to stop the programme and resume it only during the holiday season and other major events. It is likely to resume this summer,” said D Srinivasan, in-charge Tourism Director of Visakhapatnam district.

Chopper rides in Araku?

Despite failing to woo people for local chopper rides, the Tourism Department plans to expand heli-tourism services to Araku Valley during the holiday season. A trial run of the project will be conducted soon, said Tourism Department officials.