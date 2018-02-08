HYDERABAD: With the Centre not fully honouring the “bifurcation commitments” and ignoring State’s pleas for allotting `50,000 crore for its projects such as Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram in the Union budget, the TRS is also gradually upping the ante against the Modi government like its Andhra Pradesh counterpart. Ahead of his Delhi yatra aimed at extracting more funds from the Centre on Thursday, industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday minced no words in “highlighting the injustice done to Telangana.”

“The funds allocated to TS were not even matching the collections of Bahubali movie,” Rama Rao said, while interacting with newsmen here on Wednesday. The collections of Bahubali-2 were close to `1,700 crore. True to KTR’s comment, the allocations in the Union budget to Telangana were meagre. The extra allocations, excluding Central devolution of taxes, a right of the states, has not crossed even `1,000 crore.

Though, the State government was not happy, the ruling TRS may not directly target Prime Minister Modi, at present. But, it will attack the BJP as a political party at the Centre.

Lending credence to this argument, KTR focussed his attack on the saffron party only. “The Union Budget is not understandable. We sought around `50,000 crore for various schemes. But, the allocations did not even match the collections of Bahubali,” Rama Rao said. ‘’The TDP MPs and even some BJP leaders too expressed their dissatisfaction over the budget. The Centre has failed to impress anyone including its ally,” he remarked.

DEMANDS of TS

Mission Bhagiratha: L19,440 crore

Mission Kakatiya: L5,000 crore

Kaleshwaram project: L10,000 crore

National Highways; L5,000 crore

Warangal Textile Park, AIIMS & ITIR

Status of Centre’s assurances in APRA-2014

Tribal University:

L10 crore allotted in budget

Establishment of steel plant in Khammam: being delayed

NTPC to set up 4,000 MW power facility: Works commenced

Road connectivity: Pending

Rail Coach Factory at Kazipet: No progress

Division of High Court: pending