TIRUPATI: RED sanders smugglers are now luring students into the illegal activity, after involving majority of families at Javvadi Malai Hills in Tamil Nadu in smuggling of the precious wood.

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force sleuths caught a driver along with an assistant with 30 red sanders logs in a vehicle while they were on their way to Tamil Nadu. On Monday, the task force arrested S Ajith Kumar (22) along with red sanders logs and co-smuggler Yesu (32) from Hoskote.

During interrogation, Ajith Kumar of Vellore, revealed that he was doing Diploma in Optometry in Thiruvannamalai Medical College. After completing Intermediate, he appeared for the medical university entrance test, got 178th rank and opted for the diploma course in optometry. His father died and mother, a maid, educated him up to Intermediate. He was also working as a part-time driver in a travel agency to help the family and meet his college expenses.

While working as a driver, some travellers who are red sanders smugglers, coaxed him to indulge in the illegal activity for higher returns. He drove the vehicle to Tirupati and left a red sanders smuggler at Karakambadi road and returned after receiving `20,000. Again, he reached Tirupati and picked a load of 30 red sanders logs at a power substation near Karakambadi. He was caught by the task force along with another smuggler Yesu. The red sanders logs were being transported to Karnataka, a task force official said.