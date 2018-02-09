VIJAYAWADA: Normal life in Andhra Pradesh went out of gear on Thursday, with almost all political parties and people’s organisations resorting to State-wide bandh protesting the meagre fund allocation in the recent Union Budget to the State and non-implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. The bandh was total and peaceful.Educational institutions across the State remained shut. Buses were confined to the depots across the State as the APSRTC suspended services. Commercial establishments, including petrol bunks were closed while in Srikakulam district even theatres did not screen films in support of the bandh.

All political parties took part in the protest rallies and staged demonstrations across the State. While the opposition parties staged demonstrations separately, the ruling TDP leaders, including ministers, took out rallies and protested at places with NTR statues in their respective areas.In Vijayawada, SFI activists with bare torsos, rallied from Lenin Centre to Dharna Chowk, demanding the implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. They carried pots filled with soil and water mocking the Prime Minister’s gesture during the Amaravati foundation ceremony. They demanded that the Centre immediately accord Special Category Status which, they said, would help in creation of jobs. They also demanded the resignation of MPs to mount pressure on the Union government.

The YSRC leaders also took part in the protests. Former minister K Parthasarathy, city working president Malladi Vishnu and others said the State government failed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.CPM, CPI (ML) and Left trade unions took out a rally from Lenin Centre, NTR Circle, and other areas and staged a sit-in on the road at All India Radio office. City leaders Ch Babu Rao, Donepudi Shankar, Donepudi Kasinath and others said the Left parties would continue to fight against PM Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA until the injustice to AP was undone.

Film critic Kathi Mahesh also participated in the dharna held at Lenin Centre. He said the Union government neglected the State due to the lackadaisical approach of the TDP regime. He said he was ready to participate in the fight against the Centre if Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan came to the fore and led the scene.TDP leaders gathered at Dharna Chowk, SRR College, NTR Circle and other junctions in the city to express solidarity with their party legislators who have been staging protests in Parliament. They said the BJP’s step-motherly treatment angered the people of AP.

Minister Kollu Ravindra sat on the road as a mark of protest. Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad tonsured his head. Bonda Uma, Gadde Rammohan Rao, and other leaders said the BJP was cheating the people of the State and demanded immediate justice under ‘Save Andhra’ campaign. The officials at Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation also supported the bandh by wearing black badges.

YSRC MLA A Ramakrishna and others along with Left party leaders participated in protests in Guntur district and decried injustice done to the State. In Anantapur district, Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha led the protest rally condemning the injustice done to the State in the Union Budget. Jana Sena activists took out a motorcycle rally in Nellore and other places.In Visakhapatnam and a few other places, protestors were seen playing kabaddi on the roads to mark the agitation. In West Godavari and Nellore districts, some of the Left party activists were taken into custody and later released.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is visiting Dubai, took stock of the situation and asked the higher officials, district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure no untoward incident occurs and the agitation finishes peacefully.The officials were directed to help the stranded passengers at the bus stations. The police department was asked to cooperate with the agitators protesting peacefully and respect their sentiments. He described the bandh as people of the State extending their solidarity to the TDP MPs, who are protesting in Parliament for the cause.

