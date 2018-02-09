SRIKAKULAM: The Srikakulam administration has decided to perform eye-tests on the students of all schools in the district to identify the children with vision defects. The move comes after more than 100 of the total 320 students of the only government girls’ high school in Srikakulam were found with vision defects during a screening recently.Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy has instructed the medical and health department authorities to conduct screening tests at all schools.

“During the screening programme at the government girls’ high school, it was found that around 100 students were unable to see the blackboard properly. Now, we will conduct screening tests at all the government and private schools and the children with vision defect will be provided with eye-glasses,” says district medical and health officer S Tirupathi Rao.

The officials say that the screening tests are scheduled to be conducted from the next week onwards and 4.5 lakh students in more than 4,000schools will be covered under the drive. “In the initial phase, an orientation training will be imparted to the school headmasters and MEOs and the children with vision defects will be identified. In the second phase, the expert teams will screen the students.

Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy points out that more than 50 per cent of the children from a school are suffering from eye problems. “Money will be allocated from the special development funds for supplying eye-glasses to students, he says. Further, e-Netra centres have been set up at Rajam, Ranasthalam, Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa, Ichchapuram, Palakonda and Patapatnam with the advanced equipment, he adds.

Project details

4.5 lakh

No. of students to undergo screening tests

4,000

Private and govt schools to be covered

Move comes after 120 of 320 students of a government girls’ high school were found with vision defects

Orientation training to be imparted to the school headmasters and MEOs

Expert teams to screen the students