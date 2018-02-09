VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of the allegations levelled by MLC Somu Veerraju against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently, BJP chief Amit Shah is learnt to have pulled up the BJP leader and cautioned him of action in case of repeating such verbal remarks against the TDP, which is an ally of the BJP.

In fact, Veerraju had attacked the State government on several occasions, saying that the yellow party was not giving its due respect to the BJP despite AP getting funds from the Centre. However, the MLC was reprimanded by the BJP chief this time for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister for seeking to know how Naidu, who was a farmer with just owning two acres of land, had amassed thousands of crores of rupees. Taking strong objection to the remarks, TDP leaders also launched a broadside against Veerraju.

Against this backdrop, the BJP leaders took the remarks of Veerraju against Chief Minister to the notice of Amit Shah, who in turn is learnt to have issued a strong warning to the MLC and asked him not to speak against the Chief Minister and the TDP.