KURNOOL: As thousands of pilgrims, from near and far-off places, are expected to reach Srisailam temple to have darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Devi, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the officials are making elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Speaking to Express, temple Executive Officer N Bharat Gupta said around 10-15 lakh devotees are expected to visit Srisailam during Mahashivaratri Mahotsavams. The 11-day Utsavams concludes on February 16. The TTD will offer silk clothes to both the Lord and Goddess on Friday.