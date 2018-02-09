The mangled remains of the

ELURU: One person was killed and six others were injured after a TATA Ace vehicle was hit by a speeding lorry at Devarapalli mandal on Thursday. According to the police, Sadhanala Suresh of Surapuram in Nidadavole mandal, along with his wife Dwaraka and children Yaswanth Kumar (4) and Divya (1), Kola Naresh of Surapuram village, Peddela Anil of Manthena village in Peddapalli mandal of Telangana, and Kalavala Rajesh (25) reached Surapuram with the paddy bags in a TATA Ace vehicle.

On the way to Manthena village, a speeding lorry collided with their vehicle on National Highway at Devarapalli village. The injured were rushed to Rajamahendravaram government hospital. One of the victims Rajesh died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The condition of remaining people is said to be critical.