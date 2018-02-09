VIJAYAWADA: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Police of West Godavari district to submit a report on the activities taking place at ‘Spiritual Eswaria University’ situated at Savithrupet in Tadepalligudem.Justice A V Sesha Sai was dealing with a petition filed by G Srinu and several others seeking direction to the authorities concerned to close the alleged illegal activities in the ashram run by Baba Veerendra Deo Dixit under the guise of spiritual classes.

The petitioners complained that 22 innocent women were detained illegally in the ashram and there was no response from the police in spite of lodging a complaint.After hearing the case, the judge directed the district SP to submit a report on the activities at the ashram and posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing.