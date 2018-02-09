TIRUPATI: Students from 52 agricultural universities from 23 States in the country will be gathering at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University for the five-day 18th All India Inter-Agricultural Universities Youth Festival (Agri Unifest 2017-2018) scheduled from February 12 to 16, Vice-Chancellor Y Hari Babu said.Addressing the media at the university on Thursday, the V-C announced that elaborate arrangements with the help of 20 different committees were made for the smooth conduct of Agri Unifest.

About 2,000 students, along with 500 faculty members and others from different universities are expected to take part in the festival. “With the help of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), we are conducting the festival this time and we have planned to conduct a rally in the temple town to mark the occasion. Wearing their traditional State dress, all the university students will participate in the colourful rally,” he said.

Music, Dance, Literary Events, Fine Arts and Theatre Art are the five categories in which competitions will be held at five different places on the campus. As many as 38 eminent members from 16 different universities in the country have been selected to act as judges for the competitions.