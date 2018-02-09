VIJAYAWADA: With the High Court pulling up the State police for its Sakala Nerastula Samagra Survey, a comprehensive collection of data related to criminals, it has decided to stall collection of details of criminals, in what appears to be a major setback for the police department. The exercise of collecting personal details and geo-tagging of criminals and their family members will not be carried out henceforth. The exercise, launched on January 18, with a view to make the state free from crime, was conceived by Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy.

In a fresh circular on Thursday, the DGP said that the survey of collecting details of criminals has ceased to operate. “Supervisory officers at all levels shall inform all the field officers working under their charge and ensure strict compliance of these instructions without fail,’’ the DGP said in the circular. It was widely reported that every police station has data of criminals.

Even as senior officials have initiated the exercise of collecting data of criminals to update in the recently launched TSCOP, an internal mobile application of police department, to facilitate the information to all investigation officers, a number of low-level police personnel have violated the rules and regulations by abusing and humiliating offenders while collecting personal information. On Wednesday, the High Court felt that the state police has violated rules by collecting personal information of criminals on the pretext of survey.

