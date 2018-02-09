VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday made it clear that it would not allow an unknown entity to deposit some money as part of its offer to take over the scam-hit Akshaya Gold company. The court would take a decision if the entity discloses its identity and the amount it was ready to pay only for the identified properties of Akshaya Gold without any relation with the latter’s debts, deposits, number of depositors and agents, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice S V Bhatt was dealing with a two PILs filed separately by Akshaya Gold Depositors and Agents Welfare Association and another seeking CBI probe into the scam and recovery of the depositors money. According to the AP CID, the assessment of total amount of liabilities towards depositors was about Rs 135 crore while the petitioners put the figure at around Rs 365 crore.

On Thursday, one PA Christopher filed an implead petition in the case offering to deposit some money as part of the entity’s offer to take over the Akshaya Gold company. His counsel told the court that a company was ready to take over the Akshaya Gold company along with its assets and liabilities and that it is ready to pay money to the depositors.Not agreeing with the submissions of the counsel, the bench asked the unknown entity to disclose its identity and the total amount it was ready to pay for taking over the identified properties of the company by next date of hearing, and not to worry about other issues such as company’s debts and deposits.

The court would take care of the repayments to the depositors and the court needs an easily solution to the issue, the bench said and asked the entity not to make the issue complicated.

The bench directed the AP government and the petitioners to submit details of value of the companies properties before the court and posted the matter to March 5 for further hearing.